Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.