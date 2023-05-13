Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 14,250,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,221. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

