Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $21.92 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.09. 9,463,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,902,813. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

