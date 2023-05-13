Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

