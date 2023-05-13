Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,274,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $290.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.