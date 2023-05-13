Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,096,773 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Salesforce worth $1,006,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,453,000 after purchasing an additional 558,760 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $8,763,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

