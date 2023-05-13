Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,302,844 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,990,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.69% of NU worth $317,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 18,766,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,816,236. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

