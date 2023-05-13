Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $0.85 on June 1st

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8547 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JRONY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

