JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.