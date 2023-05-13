KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.