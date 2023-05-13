KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

