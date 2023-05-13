Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $453.47

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 453.47 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.80). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.69), with a volume of 57,296 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 820 ($10.35) to GBX 780 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.64. The stock has a market cap of £424.84 million, a P/E ratio of 266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43.
Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
