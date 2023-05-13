KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stake Cut by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 172,692 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $138,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLXE opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $55,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $148,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

