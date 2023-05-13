Knuff & Co LLC Buys 37,958 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $103.03.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.