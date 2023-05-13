Knuff & Co LLC Buys 37,958 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

