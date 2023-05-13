KOK Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $603,965.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.74 or 1.00014746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03852375 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $573,661.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.