Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in April

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the April 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 142,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,193. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0824 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

