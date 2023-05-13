KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Down 2.3%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.