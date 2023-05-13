L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

