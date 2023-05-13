Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 149.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 864,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 517,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

