Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.12 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.23. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.