Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 5.6%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

