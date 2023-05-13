Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $370.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

