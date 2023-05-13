Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $95.52 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $95.52 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

