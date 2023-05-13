Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

