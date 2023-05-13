Litecoin Price Tops $80.71 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $80.71 or 0.00300051 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and $521.99 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012995 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,904,552 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.