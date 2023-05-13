Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,973,000 after buying an additional 1,292,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,038,205 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 206,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,454. The firm has a market cap of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

