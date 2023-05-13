Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,982. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.