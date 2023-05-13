Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 177,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,576. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.