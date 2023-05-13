Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,003. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

