Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. 4,898,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,700. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

