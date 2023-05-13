Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £10,000,000 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.09), for a total value of £10,000,000 ($12,618,296.53).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.60) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 819.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 899.59. The stock has a market cap of £252.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,818.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

