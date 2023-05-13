Loop Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHO. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.22 billion.

