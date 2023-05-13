Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after buying an additional 2,914,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,743,000 after purchasing an additional 356,291 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

