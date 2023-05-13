Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.75.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.92. The stock had a trading volume of 160,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
