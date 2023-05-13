Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.92. The stock had a trading volume of 160,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -20.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

