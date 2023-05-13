MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

