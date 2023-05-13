MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,183,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 516,431 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 137.4% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 232,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 54.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 125,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,090. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Cuts Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

