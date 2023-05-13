Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.87. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 718,809 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of C$360.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

