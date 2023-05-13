Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.82. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1,339,942 shares trading hands.

MRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $436.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,025,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 588,135 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

