Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

