Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $17.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $402.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

