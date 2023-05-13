Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. 2,044,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

