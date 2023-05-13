M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $166.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 175.50 ($2.21). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 35,656 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAA shares. Numis Securities upped their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 247 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

M&C Saatchi Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.38.

M&C Saatchi Cuts Dividend

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

