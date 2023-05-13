McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $473,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

