McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $74.12 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,052,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,120,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.