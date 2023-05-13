McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,717 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.73 and its 200-day moving average is $400.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

