Mdex (MDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

