Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Meiji Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Meiji has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Meiji Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

