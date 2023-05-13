Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Meiji Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Meiji has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.
Meiji Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiji (MEJHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.