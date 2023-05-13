Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $42.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Merus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Merus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $2,717,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Merus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $439,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Stock Down 3.7 %

MRUS opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.