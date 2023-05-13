Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.83 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $52.83 million and $8.88 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0002658 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

