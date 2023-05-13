Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 12,271 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $739.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.81 and its 200 day moving average is $686.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

