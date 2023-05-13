Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,592 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $196.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.89. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

